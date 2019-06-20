Gov. Ivey visits Paris Air Show to recruit business

PARIS (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey along with business leaders took a trip to the Paris Air Show in hopes of expanding the state’s current aerospace and automotive industries.
"Alabama is a leader in aerospace and we are aiming to elevate the state’s profile in this important industry through more growth,” said Ivey in a video provided by the governor’s office.
While there, Ivey met with Mercedes leaders and announced a $1.2 million grant to help expand a Mercedes-Benz plant in Bibb County. The state said it could create at least 265 new jobs.
"I want decision makers in this industry to know one thing,” she said. “The ideal location for new investment and jobs is Sweet Home Alabama."
Other announcements include a $100,000 donation to the Huntsville Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering Foundation from the company Deloitte. The cybertechnology training school is expected to open in 2020.
"It is a wonderful step by an important company Alabama is becoming a center for both cyber technology and engineering,” said Pat Sullivan with the school.
Ivey also met up with several aerospace firms. Ivey said in a statement that she “had everyone focus on one goal: to show aerospace companies from around the globe that the ideal location for new investments and jobs is Sweet Home Alabama."
The governor is expected to return to Alabama Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.