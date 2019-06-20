Hyundai looks to hire 50-100 at Montgomery plant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hyundai Motors is looking to add to its team at the Montgomery plant, which has been building cars now for 15 years.
The company plans to hire between 50 and 100 workers in the next three to four months.
Hyundai says there are two reasons it needs to add production staff. First, attrition. Some employees are retiring. The second, plant growth.
You can start applying for those new jobs at Hyundai June 24 at https://www.aidt.edu/. Those jobs start out at more than $16 an hour.
The Montgomery-built Santa Fe just received the top ranking for a midsize SUV in Initial Quality from JD Power and Associates. Initial quality reflects how satisfied people are in the first 90 days of ownership.
Hyundai spokesperson Robert Burns says Hyundai had the lowest number of complaints related to technology.
'Even more important, the top three was Genesis, KIA, Hyundai for the second year in a row. So, that’s really proud for the overall Hyundai motor group to be that consistent in the JD Power initial quality survey rankings," Burns said. “We’re really excited about that, what that means for the brand and the pride of for our own team members with the Santa Fe winning its segment. That’s really exciting for us right now.”
