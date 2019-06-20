Man charged after victim assaulted, robbed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 57-year-old man is facing felony charges after a person was robbed in Montgomery.
Larry Parker is charged with robbery third degree.
According to an arrest affidavit, the robbery happened Monday around 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of Plum Street. The victim told officers Parker used force to rob him of his wallet and cell phone.
Capt. Regina Duckett says Parker was taken into custody shortly after the robbery.
The arrest affidavit shows the victim was assaulted with fist and feet before his property was taken.
Parker was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. He was placed under a $7,500 bond.
