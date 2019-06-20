Man wanted for April robbery of business near Eastdale Mall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is looking for a man they say robbed a business.
The robbery happened back in April at a retail business in the 2500 block of the Eastdale Mall. Investigators describe the suspect as a being 5’6” to 5’10” in height, weighing around 130 to 165 pounds.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect carrying a large box and wearing a hat and sunglasses.
If you have any information about the identity of this suspect call the police, or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. You can also give us your information at www.215stop.com or their Facebook page at Central Alabama Crime Stoppers.
