Montgomery private school closing after 20 years

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A private elementary school in Montgomery is closing its doors.
Holy Cross Episcopal School will close after twenty years of operation as a ministry of Montgomery area Episcopal churches, according to the school’s administration and board of directors. Holy Cross served students in K-4 through sixth grades and officials said the school aimed to provide students with an academic, spiritual, and social foundation.
“We have worked over the past few years to increase enrollment, minimize expenses, and bolster giving by our faithful supporters in the community," said The Rev. Candice Frazer, President of the board. "Though we have welcomed new faces into our family, our overall enrollment and giving have not reached the level needed for us to continue to operate.”
Holy Cross said the declining trend in enrollment reflects, partially, the “good public school options in eastern Montgomery County,” along with more private school choices. School officials will help locate placements and transfer of records for students and assist teachers and staff in finding new positions.
