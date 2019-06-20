More than $500,000 in damage caused by March tornado in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been three months since an EF-2 tornado ripped through parts of Macon County causing much damage.
The damage has since been assessed and according to the Macon County Emergency Management Agency’s director, Frank Lee, the county sustained approximately $583,000 in damage.
“It cost the county a lot of money to do the cleanup," Lee said. “About $85,000 to $90,000 of that $583,000 was spent to clean up tree limbs and various debris that was a by-product of the storm."
Many roads and bridges were damaged by the tornado, and most of them are back up and running.
“All of our roads are open. Now, we do have a couple of bridges that have been closed permanently. A couple of bridges are not even passable because of the damage. It would be unsafe to open them at this time," Lee said.
One of the bridges that is currently closed is along Glassy Mill Road. However, Lee said he is unsure of when the county will re-open that bridge, or if they ever will.
“With the county’s financial structure right now and the priorities that we have right now, it (The Glassy Mill Road bridge) would not be a top priority," Lee said.
According to the county’s engineer, repairing the bridge on Glassy Mill Road would cost the county $500,000.
The county has applied for state and federal assistant, but so far, it has not received any.
“Unfortunately, we have not received any state or federal reimbursement," Lee said. “We didn’t have the personal injury and the loss of lives like surrounding Lee and Russell counties.”
However, Lee is hoping that the county will be reimbursed in the near future.
“We’re hoping that possibly there may be some avenues in which we can tap to recoup some of the county’s money,” Lee said.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.