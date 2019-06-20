Portions of Washington Avenue to be converted into two-way traffic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Starting July 1, two blocks in downtown Montgomery will be converted from one-way streets to two-way traffic.
The two blocks of Washington Avenue between S. Court Street and S. Lawrence Street will being operating as a two way street.
Along with creating easier access to businesses and government services downtown, the changes should improve pedestrian safety and ADA access in the area.
Montgomery officials have released some things to be aware of when the changes go into effect:
- Back-in angle parking located on Washington Avenue in front of the City of Montgomery’s 25 Washington Ave. Building will become standard head-in angle parking.
- The intersection of Washington Avenue and S. Court Street will become an all-way stop
- S. Court Street from the Court Square Fountain to Washington Avenue will begin operating two-way
- S. Perry Street and S. Lawrence Street will remain one-way, so all traffic turning from Washington Avenue should only travel northbound on S. Perry Street and southbound on S. Lawrence Street.
An additional pavement project is planned along Washington and Perry Streets, but city officials said converting this portion of Washington Avenue was the best first step to allow drivers to experience the benefits of the changes downtown.
