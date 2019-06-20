Strong storms possible today

Gusty downpours are sliding eastward across central Alabama this morning, fading as they push through. These storms were more potent earlier, but have since faded enough that we're not worried about severe weather. There will be a few raindrops, but the morning is largely dry otherwise.
Scattered thunderstorms will redevelop into the afternoon heat. Temperatures will spike into the lower 90s, allowing high instability to materialize. This will help support strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail will be possible with the strongest cores.
Heat is the headline from here with highs climbing into the middle 90s Friday and into the weekend. Heat index values approaching 105 degrees will make this the hottest weekend of the year.
