Another murder charge as baby dies following south Ala. robbery

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly a month after a south Alabama mother was shot, the baby she was forced to give birth to months early via an emergency C-Section has died.
The Dothan Police Department said the child, a little boy born nearly three months before his due date, died at a Florida hospital Friday morning.
The baby’s mother, Kenisha Lashea Lee, was shot twice at a house on Florida Avenue on May 25. She suffered a severe loss of blood and had to be rushed to a Pensacola hospital where doctors worked to save both her life and that of her child.
Lee survived the shooting. However, Another person inside the home, Shawn Callins, died after being shot multiple times.
Four suspects have since been arrested after what police believe was a robbery attempt that turned deadly after Callins resisted.
In addition to the murder charge they face for Callins’ death and the attempted murder of Lee, Willie Blackmon, 18, of Dothan; Kaleb Tubbs, 18, of Dothan; Carlos Lindsey, 17, of Opp; and David Key, 21, of Abbeville, are now facing an addition murder charge because of the child’s death.
All four remain incarcerated at the Houston County Jail.
