Donations stolen from Pike County Salvation Army Thrift Store

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Pike County Salvation Army Thrift Store has been the target of many thefts recently.
“We’ve always had a problem with people stealing our donations,” Kimberly May, director of the Pike County Salvation Army, said.
But recently, it has gotten worse. According to May, what the thieves will do is go to the thrift store after hours and steal the donated items left at both the front and back door.
“They’ll go through the donations, get what they want and just throw things everywhere and make a mess for us to clean up," May said.
On top of stealing donated items, someone has also been vandalizing the property.
“From our donations being stolen, plants being pulled out of the flower beds, signs being ripped off the dumpster, and, excuse me for saying this, but they even go to the point of defecating at our back door," Morris Evans, an employee at the thrift store, said.
Evans has worked at the Salvation Army Thrift Store for eight years and said it’s only gotten worse.
Evans said the hardest part about the entire situation is that “there’s no specific person or individuals to point a finger at, and that’s disheartening.”
May said if the thieves needed the items they stole, she would’ve given them to them.
“If they really, really needed something, all they have to do is come in and ask. That’s what we’re here for. We would give it to them if they needed it," May said.
For now, you’re asked to only drop off donations at the Salvation Army Thrift Store during its normal business hours.
