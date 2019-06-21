Early intense heat causing higher utility bills

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get ready for a case of sticker shock when you open your next utility bill! The Central Alabama Electric Cooperative is sending out a warning that after last month’s intense heat, the next bill you get in the mail will likely be much higher.
The last couple of weeks in May, when temperatures outside were in the upper 90s, air conditioners were working overtime to keep the inside of homes comfortable. It's too early to know how this summer as a whole will compare to the heat of other summers, but we do know that the intense heat started much earlier than normal.
The Central Alabama Electric Co-op says energy use in the month of may was higher than the energy used in May last year, and as the summer progresses, it almost always sees usage increase even more.
CAEC has some tips to help you keep your home cool and save energy on its website.
Many companies offer options to help monitor your energy use and provide billing and payment options to help you better afford keeping your home cool.
