Greenville running into issues with bridge collisions

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Greenville Glass Owner Griffin Huggins remembers the day all too well when he suddenly forgot about the 10-foot clearance at the bridge and shattered $3,000 worth of cut glass and aluminum.
“I drug a 12-foot frame under a 10-foot bridge," said Huggins.
Huggins wasn’t the first to collide with the bridge and certainly won’t be the last based on history. Huggins’ store camera captured the most recent crash, a mechanical bucket truck slammed into the bridge about a month ago.
“You’re sittin’ at your desk and ‘boom!' Huggins recalled.
In fact, Friday a tow truck driver felt he couldn’t clear it and decided to back up. The city averages two collisions every other month despite warning signs that clearly show what’s ahead.
”It becomes a problem there until we can get the manpower on the scene," said Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn.
Even though the flashing warning sign doesn’t seem to do the trick for some drivers, the police chief says he thinks he has an idea of what’s really going on here.
“It seems people punch in a route on their GPS.. they just don’t take into account they may need a truck route," he said.
In many cases travelers are coming from the interstate and for whatever reason aren’t paying attention so the chief recommends drivers with big loads take another route if they’re headed north on Interstate 65.
“Get off on the 130 exit and take a left on the Greenville bypass and that puts you right back on Highway 10. You won’t have any issues on that route," said Lovvorn.
The photos attached to this story show more than a few have banged up their vehicles over the years. The Alabama Department of Transportation has no plans to dig out the road a bit, but instead encourages drivers to pay attention to the signage already in place, something Griffin Huggins wishes he’d done years ago.
“Nobody pays attention while they’re driving. It’s human nature,” said Huggins.
Chief Lovvorn says he can’t recall anyone getting hurt or killed in those bridge crash including the most recent collision involving that bucket truck driver.
