Man charged after Montgomery officer bit during arrest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after police say he assaulted an officer while being taken into custody.
Justin Byrd is charged with assault second degree and resisting arrest.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the charges came after an officer was attempting to take Byrd into custody on domestic violence charges.
An arrest affidavit indicates the officer was patrolling the area of Early Street and South Holt Street when he spotted a vehicle with no tag. After pulling over the vehicle he ran a warrant check on its driver, later identified as Byrd.
The affidavit says after discovering Byrd had a warrant out for his arrest, the officer attempted to take Byrd into custody and a struggle ensued. Byrd ended up biting the officer’s hand during the struggle.
Duckett says while being processed into the jail, Byrd was found to be in possession of marijuana and was additionally charged with promoting prison contraband.
After being released from the city jail, Byrd was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility for the outstanding warrant.
