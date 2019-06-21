Montgomery man gets 40-year federal prison sentence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison Thursday after being convicted on federal drug trafficking and firearms charges, according to U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr.
Cody Eugene Mobley, 30, was arrested in June 2018 after law enforcement found a pound of crystal meth, drug paraphernalia, and numerous firearms at his home.
Franklin said authorities recovered an AR-15 with a bump stock, a sawed-off shotgun, and a pistol equipped with a silencer, among other guns.
Mobley was found guilty in March on charges of
- Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
- Possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime
- Being a felon in possession of a firearm
- Possession of an unregistered short barrel shotgun
- Possession of an unregistered firearm silencer in connection with a drug distribution crime
The judge sentenced Mobley to ten years on the first four counts. The fifth count, however, significantly increased the amount of time the suspect would get. Because he illegally had a silencer that was connected to a drug distribution crime, Franklin said Mobley faced a mandatory mininum sentence of 30 years.
Despite being sentenced to 40 years, the 10-year and 30-year sentences will run consecutively, meaning Mobley will spend three decades behind bars. The federal prison system does not have parole.
