Multi-million dollar community center under construction in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-million dollar project is taking shape in Selma. Edmundite Missions is the group making the big investment so they can better serve the community they are part of.
Even the windows of the new Edmundite Missions Community Center are under construction on Broad Street in Selma.
“Folks will be part of the community and part of the activity whether they were in the building or out. This is a place where everyone is welcome,” said Chad McEachern, Edmundite Missions President/CEO.
Edmundite Missions President and CEO Chad McEachern says when the facility is complete it will house a full-size gym, weight center, two classrooms, a computer lab, and more.
“We will be able to accommodate, soccer, volleyball, basketball, Zumba classes and even silver sneakers for our active elders,” said McEachern. “We will have a place for lecturers, so learning mind, body, and soul.”
All playing a big part in uplifting the community and promoting health and wellness among kids and adults who live here.
“We are so excited 'cause our kids particularly need a space that is in downtown, walking distance. If you speak to folks in the area, transportation is an issue regardless of what activity one might want to participate in. Having this for our kids and senior is an amazing facility to avail to them,” said McEachern.
This will also allow the mission to expand programs like the New Possibilities Youth Program. Many of the kids are already eager with suggestions of what they want to see.
“Maybe they will add like a little music program and academic program, mainly reading,” said Micah Thomas.
“I would like to see hands on classes where we can build stuff because I am in robotics,” said Jayla Franklin.
“I’m really excited there is a lot they will do and I can’t wait,” said Shamari Stephens.
The $3.2 million center is named after Dr. Michael and Catherine Bullock out of California. They are just one of many donors from across the country who funded the project.
“It is amazing that folks who have never visited are just so committed to making life better for others," said Chad McEachern. “I think it is a real testament and a real statement to the community that we don’t plan to go anywhere. We are committing ourselves to being part of this community and never stepping away.”
The community recreation center is expected to be completed by December of this year.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.