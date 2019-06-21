Phenix City man arrested after armed robbery of Tallassee Subway

Phenix City man arrested after armed robbery of Tallassee Subway
A man, wearing a mask, robbed the Subway restaurant in Tallassee at gunpoint. (Source: Crimestoppers)
By WSFA Staff | June 21, 2019 at 2:03 PM CDT - Updated June 21 at 2:45 PM

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man believed to be the suspect who committed an armed robbery at a Tallassee fast food restaurant has been arrested, according to the Tallassee Police Department.

The robbery happened on June 8 at 10:10 p.m. when a man, wearing a mask, robbed the Subway restaurant at gunpoint. No injuries were reported, but an employee said the suspect put the gun to her head.

A man, wearing a mask, robbed the Subway restaurant in Tallassee at gunpoint.
A man, wearing a mask, robbed the Subway restaurant in Tallassee at gunpoint. (Source: Crimestoppers)

Nearly two weeks after the Gilmer Avenue store was held up, Tallassee officers and U.S. Marshals agents raided a unit at the Tallassee Villas apartment complex Thursday. Arrested was Ajanee Dijon Vinson, 26, of Phenix City.

Vinson is now being held at the Elmore County Jail on a first-degree robbery charge.

The suspect vehicle, a four-door pick-up truck, was parked in the shopping center, and before the robbery a woman gets out of the truck to buy a drink from a vending machine.
The suspect vehicle, a four-door pick-up truck, was parked in the shopping center, and before the robbery a woman gets out of the truck to buy a drink from a vending machine. (Source: Crimestoppers)

Photos from the restaurant showed the suspects and the suspect vehicle, a four-door pick-up truck that was parked in the shopping center. Before the robbery, an unidentified woman got out of the truck to buy a drink from a nearby vending machine.

The suspect vehicle, a four-door pick-up truck, was parked in the shopping center, and before the robbery a woman gets out of the truck to buy a drink from a vending machine.
The suspect vehicle, a four-door pick-up truck, was parked in the shopping center, and before the robbery a woman gets out of the truck to buy a drink from a vending machine. (Source: Crimestoppers)

It’s unclear who the woman is or if she faces any charges.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.