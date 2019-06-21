SUV careens into Fairview Environmental Project Park

An SUV crashed into the Fairview Environmental Project Part Friday afternoon. Injuries were minor. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | June 21, 2019 at 5:43 PM CDT - Updated June 21 at 5:43 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A trip through Montgomery ended with an unexpected detour into the city’s Environmental Project Park near Fairview Avenue.

First responders were called to the scene after an SUV left the interstate on-ramp at a high rate of speed.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue’s Capt. J.D. Cupps said the SUV crashed through the Fairview Environmental Project Park’s fence, then fell approximately 10 feet over a border wall.

Despite the crash, injuries were said to be minor. A 36-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital while two males refused treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The park, a 4-acre spot located off West Fairview Avenue, serves primarily to improve the quality of water that runs from Genetta Stream to the Catoma Creek, which eventually ends up in the Alabama River.

