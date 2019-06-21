Welcome to Summer!

Summer starts in 3...2...1...A hot and humid Friday awaits as storm coverage backs off with heat really kicking in. Highs will climb into the middle 90s this afternoon with dew points into the 70s. That will result in heat index values around 105 at times. Heat Advisories are in effect for parts of south Alabama.
Storm coverage this afternoon will drop to 30%. Some of these storms could be locally strong, but many areas will stay dry. Heat index values near that 105 mark will stick around Saturday and Sunday, so those with outdoor activities will need to plan accordingly.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.