26-year-old Montgomery man dead after overnight shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a homicide after the fatal shooting Thursday of a 26-year-old man.
According to police, officers were called to the 1800 block of Gibbs Circle around 10 p.m. on a report that a vehicle had been shot into. Nearby the unoccupied vehicle, they located Hershel Simmons who had sustained a gunshot wound.
Simmons, police say, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An initial investigation indicates the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute. Police say no arrests have been made at this time.
Police are asking individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, secret witness line at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
