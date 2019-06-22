ALEA State Trooper charged with felony theft

TALLAPOOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama State Trooper has been charged with a felony crime in Tallapoosa County, according to legal documents.
Trooper Bryan O’Neal Edwards has been charged with first-degree theft by deception. According to an official court complaint document, in August 2018 Edwards allegedly obtained $6,000 from someone he agreed to sell a car to but had no intention of giving the money to the person who owned the car.
Official court papers say Edwards, “Did on or about Aug. 1, 2018 knowingly obtain by deception control over $6,000 of the purchase and title of a white in color Nissan Altima," the document said. It went on to say Edwards did so “with the intent to deprive the owner of said property.”
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says, “Per routine procedure, Edwards is on mandatory leave from ALEA pending an investigation.”
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.