2 arrested after stolen boat recovered

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Police Department has arrested two men connected to a stolen boat last month.
The boat was found of Sunrise Lane in Jackson Gap. Wesley Coggin and Kyle Tapley were arrested Friday and charged with theft in the case.
Last month authorities say a boat was taken from the Hillabee Creek area, which sparked an outrage on social media.
The father of the son who owned the boat said, “It wasn’t worth a lot of money, but it had sentimental value, he loved that boat because he loves to fish.”
