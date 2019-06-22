2 arrested after stolen boat recovered

2 arrested after stolen boat recovered
Wesley Coggin (left) and Kyke Tapley (right) have been arrested and charged with theft by the Alex City Police Department. (Source: Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA Staff | June 22, 2019 at 2:24 PM CDT - Updated June 22 at 2:24 PM

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Police Department has arrested two men connected to a stolen boat last month.

The boat was found of Sunrise Lane in Jackson Gap. Wesley Coggin and Kyle Tapley were arrested Friday and charged with theft in the case.

Last month authorities say a boat was taken from the Hillabee Creek area, which sparked an outrage on social media.

The father of the son who owned the boat said, “It wasn’t worth a lot of money, but it had sentimental value, he loved that boat because he loves to fish.”

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.