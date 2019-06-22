Bruce Pearl speaks after big draft night for Tigers

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A day after one of Auburn basketball’s most successful nights in the NBA Draft, head coach Bruce Pearl spoke about what this meant for both the players and their families, and the program.
“Well we’re so very happy for Chuma and his family. That’s what you come to Auburn for - to get there [the NBA] and he had great support from his family, his coaches, his teammates," said Pearl.
Sophomore forward Chuma Okeke became the first Auburn Tiger to be drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft since Mamadou N’Diaye in 2000 when he was taken with the 16th pick by the Orlando Magic Thursday night. Okeke was also the first Tiger drafted since Jamison Brewer in 2001.
Pearl thinks Okeke will be a great fit in Orlando when he recovers from his ACL injury that he suffered in the Sweet 16 against North Carolina.
“I just think his versatility - the fact that he can be a two-way player, he’s got a great dimension, that great dimension of shooting, he’s a great teammate,” said Pearl. “He wants to win, he doesn’t care about his stats. All he cares about is winning championships.”
Okeke wasn’t the only Auburn Tiger making news on draft night. Jared Harper and Bryce Brown agreed to free-agent deal, Harper with the Phoenix Suns, and Brown with the Sacramento Kings. Both are places where Pearl thinks they can make some noise.
“I think in the case of Bryce and Jared, you know Jared, Phoenix needs a point guard, and he’s going to have an opportunity there in Phoenix. Sacramento - you always need guys who can shoot and defend and that’s what Bryce Brown can do. There’s not a perfect roster spot, because, look, there’s competition no matter where you are, but I’m glad both guys were able to sign right away, make a Summer League team, have an opportunity to continue to play, and it was special for Auburn to have three guys in the combine," said Pearl. "It was very special for three guys to sign pro contracts.”
Okeke was introduced by the Magic Friday afternoon in an introductory press conference. Okeke was the only Magic selection. The team made a selection in the second round but that pick was officially traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.