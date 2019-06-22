Bruce Pearl speaks after big draft night for Tigers

“I think in the case of Bryce and Jared, you know Jared, Phoenix needs a point guard, and he’s going to have an opportunity there in Phoenix. Sacramento - you always need guys who can shoot and defend and that’s what Bryce Brown can do. There’s not a perfect roster spot, because, look, there’s competition no matter where you are, but I’m glad both guys were able to sign right away, make a Summer League team, have an opportunity to continue to play, and it was special for Auburn to have three guys in the combine," said Pearl. "It was very special for three guys to sign pro contracts.”