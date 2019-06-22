Camp features 10 colleges recruiting Perry County students

MARION, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday, a college camp geared towards Perry County high school students was held with the intent to help provide students with the tools they need to succeed in school.
The week-long camp was put on by College Prep U and Gear Up Alabama. The camp included College Preparation services, ACT PREP, Social and Emotional Learning Classes among other things.
“It brings us great joy to do our part in providing these students with the tools they need to succeed,” said College Prep U President Jay Johnson.
The camp ended on Friday with a college fair featuring more than 10 colleges specifically recruiting Perry County students.
“I can’t wait to see the great things these students will accomplish,” Johnson said.
According to College Prep U, from the camp 14 students got 100 percent acceptance into Miles College.
“What makes this so great is that these students got admitted to college before their senior year officially started,” Johnson said.
For more information about the camp contact College Prep U at 205- 508-3939.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.