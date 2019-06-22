Chuma Okeke introduced by Orlando Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (WSFA) - Orlando Magic first round pick Chuma Okeke was introduced Friday and both sides were extremely excited.
The 6-foot-8 forward from Auburn said everything still feels surreal given he was lying on the court in pain after tearing his ACL just months ago.
"It’s a real good feeling. You know it kind of doesn’t feel real right now,’’ Okeke said at the Magic’s headquarters at the Amway Center. “It’s just a real blessing after my ACL injury. I really didn’t see this coming, but they gave me a chance.”
"[Going down injured] really hurt a lot, but the moment [in Thursday’s NBA Draft], that brought a lot of joy to me, my family, my friends. This is what we all worked hard for together,’’ Okeke said later. “So, that kind of replaced the pain, I thought.”
“He’s improved, and he was on an incredible trajectory. Obviously, he suffered an unfortunate injury at an important time in the season, which was a shame. But it’s pretty important that Chuma is getting better and better and better and the reason is because he works at it. So, that was a very important part of our decision,” said Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman.
Okeke was the first Auburn player selected in the NBA Draft since Jamison Brewer was taken by the Indiana Pacers in the second round, and is the first Auburn player taken in the first round since the Denver Nuggets took Mamadou N’Diaye with the 26th pick in the 2000 draft.
According to an article posted on the Orlando Magic’s website, the Magic were “intrigued” by Okeke’s versatility and ability to play on both ends of the floor.
“Every team gets excited about the draft and some drafts you get excited about more than others, and we came away with a guy who we were hoping to come away with,” said Weltman. “We feel Chuma will add to our team in every way – on the court, off the court and being somebody who embodies what we want our team to be about.”
To Okeke’s college coach, Bruce Pearl, Okeke’s versatility makes him a great fit along with other factors.
“I just think his versatility - the fact that he can be a two-way player, he’s got a great dimension, that great dimension of shooting, he’s a great teammate,” said Pearl. “He wants to win, he doesn’t care about his stats. All he cares about is winning championships.”
Okeke joins a Magic team that won 42 games and made the Eastern Conference playoffs as a No. 7 seed. It was the club’s most wins since the team won 52 games in the 2010-11 season. It was the first time the Magic made the playoffs since the 2011-12 season.
When Okeke recovers, he’ll join a frontcourt that includes other young players in Jonathan Isaac, and Mo Bamba. Isaac contributed to the team’s success this past season, averaging 9.6 points and 5.5 rebounds in his second season. Bamba was among the league’s top defensive rookies with 64 blocks before his season was cut short by a tibial stress fracture in 2019.
For now, Okeke has met with Magic High Performance Director David Tenney to discuss the plan to rehabilitate his knee injury.
