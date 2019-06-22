Dangerous heat expected during this weekend’s many events

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Temperatures were in the mid-90s on Saturday; however, with the added humidity, the temperatures felt like they were in the low hundreds.
“The humidity is going to be higher this weekend than probably at any point all year, and it’s that combination of heat and humidity that will make it not only uncomfortable but potentially dangerous this weekend," said WSFA Chief Meteorologist Josh Johnson.
That heat and humidity didn’t stop people from attending the many events happening around town, from the Youth Fishing Rodeo to a Juneteenth block party at the Rosa Parks Museum.
“Absolutely not. I wouldn’t miss this celebration for anything in the world, not even the heat," said Dawn Hurst, who attended the Juneteenth block party.
“We’re just coming out here to enjoy the festivities with our kids and, you know, trying to stay a little cool in this heat," said Evan Markette, who brought her family to the Juneteenth block party.
Markette made sure her family was prepared before braving the high temperatures on Saturday.
“I brought my ice cup full of water. I brought a towel and I also have a tent that I can sit in," said Markette. "We’re going to make sure the kids are very well taken care of and make sure they have water to cool off.”
In fact, that’s exactly what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends. According to the CDC, on hot days, it’s vital to stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids, wear loose and lightweight clothing and watch for signs of heat-related illnesses.
“These are all warning signs that you need to get inside to an air-conditioned place and start hydrating your body as quickly as you can," Johnson said.
If your symptoms don’t improve after going inside and hydrating, it’s time to see a doctor.
