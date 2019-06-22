Hot with a few strong storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A very normal summertime weather pattern is in place this first weekend of summer. Many of you are dry and hot, but a few storms are popping up and providing a brief break from the heat. Some of those who are receiving rain are getting more than they bargained for, with torrential downpours and gusty winds embedded in a few storms. We’re not ruling out the chance for some of these storms to be severe with damaging winds and hail, particularly for those north of I-85. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. tonight for Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Tallapoosa and Chambers counties.