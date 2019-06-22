Hot with a few strong storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A very normal summertime weather pattern is in place this first weekend of summer. Many of you are dry and hot, but a few storms are popping up and providing a brief break from the heat. Some of those who are receiving rain are getting more than they bargained for, with torrential downpours and gusty winds embedded in a few storms. We’re not ruling out the chance for some of these storms to be severe with damaging winds and hail, particularly for those north of I-85. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. tonight for Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Tallapoosa and Chambers counties.
If you’re dry, you’re likely sweltering. Highs have jumped into the 90s, and heat index values are in the triple digits for many. Most everyone is under a 105° “feels like” temperature, so these heat indices aren’t dangerous enough to warrant a Heat Advisory, but it’s always a good idea to exercise caution and take breaks if outside.
The heat will stick around tomorrow, and “feels like” temperatures will again jump to near 105°. A few showers and storms will develop, but many will not receive mother nature’s air conditioning in the form of rain. If you have any outdoor plans, remember to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade or inside!
Hit-or-miss showers and storms and hot temperatures will continue through next week, our first full week of summer.
