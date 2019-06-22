SPD: Mail carrier shot, fighting for his life; suspect at large

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -A man is fighting for his life after being gunned down in Shreveport, late Saturday morning.
18 units, including the Shreveport Police and medical personnel, were called to the 1100 block of Dudley Drive just after 11:15 a.m.
According to authorities, a male mail carrier was shot multiple times in the upper body and has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are on the scene interviewing multiple witnesses and say they suspect and are looking for a white male in his 20′s, who was not wearing a shirt during the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation.
