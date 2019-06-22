Steven Leath, Auburn University to ‘part ways’

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University President Steven Leath is stepping down, the university announced Friday.
According to the university, Leath and members of the Board of Trustees’ presidential assessment working group, “mutually decided to part ways after extensive discussions about the university’s leadership.”
“Dr. Leath arrived with vision and enthusiasm to take Auburn to the next level,” said Wayne T. Smith, president pro tempore of the university’s board. “We’re grateful for his dedication and commitment as Auburn made strides as a world-class public university. We wish Steve and Janet all the best.”
Leath has served as Auburn University’s president since 2017.
“As I’ve said many times, serving as Auburn’s president has been the highlight of my career,” said Leath. “I’m confident we leave Auburn stronger than when we arrived.”
The Auburn Board will soon convene to name an interim president, according to Smith.
