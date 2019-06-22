Tree dedication for Prattville native who made an impact on the city

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville resident George Stathopoulos passed away in January.
George was the senior planner for the city of Prattville for over 10 years, and he was also a family man who never met a stranger.
“Just to see the impact he had on people and how he touched everybody’s lives and what they had to say about him, and it’s all great things they had to say," said John Stathopoulos, George’s eldest son.
During George’s time in Prattville, he made quite the impact, from constructing the historic fountain in downtown Prattville to organizing the city’s first CityFest.
“Back in the 80s, he had a vision for downtown, and him along with a few other people, they saw that vision become a reality," said John Stathopoulos. “He was instrumental in the first Prattville CityFest. He was a big player in organizing Heritage Park and Musgrove Fountain. Downtown was his love.”
So, the city planted a tree in his honor. The tree was planted in front of the City Hall Annex building, where George worked for over a decade.
“We’re driving on some of the streets that he had a part in designing," said Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie.
The tree can be seen on West Main Street in Prattville, in front of the City Hall Annex building. It’s a symbol of the city’s gratitude for George and his service to the city.
