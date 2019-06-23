David Sadler announces plan for mayoral run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another person has put entered their name in the hat for Montgomery’s 2019 mayoral election.
David Sadler announced Saturday that he plans to join the race. His announcement came during a service program he hosts for homeless people in Mntgomery, providing food and haircuts on Saturdays.
Sadler ran for District 25′s state Senate seat in 2018 but lost to Republican Will Barfoot. Now, he says he wants to unite Montgomery as the city’s next mayor.
Several people have announced their plans to run for mayor, but qualifying has not begun yet. The qualification period runs from July 2 through July 16.
The election is set for Aug. 27.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.