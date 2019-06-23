2 dead, 2 injured in three-vehicle crash near Uriah

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are dead and two others are injured after a three-vehicle crash in Monroe County early Saturday morning.
According to ALEA Sgt. Derek Gessner, the crash happened at around 1 a.m. on Alabama 21 at the 25.1 mile marker, three miles north of Uriah. Aretha Taylor, 44, and Taylor A. Kirksey, 22, were killed when the 2012 Ford Mustang they were occupants in collided with a 2004 Buick Century.
Gessner said Taylor and Kirksey were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford was injured and flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Fla., and the driver of the Buick was flown to University Hospital in Mobile with injuries.
A third vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze, received minor damage in the crash.
Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
