Hot and humid with a few storms

Heat index values return to the triple digits this afternoon

Hot and humid with a few storms
By Lee Southwick | June 23, 2019 at 8:30 AM CDT - Updated June 23 at 9:43 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Grab your water bottle! Another hot and humid day is in store. Highs will soar to the middle 90s this afternoon with heat index values of 100°+. A few showers and storms will develop this afternoon, but many will stay dry. For the ~20% of you who do have a storm move overhead, know it could pack a punch with gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Sunday Future Radar
Sunday Future Radar

You have a better chance of seeing thunderstorms and drenching rain tomorrow as more moisture surges into our atmosphere. Still, these storms will be isolated to scattered in nature, and not everyone will receive rain. Those who stay dry will stay hot with temperatures in the mid 90s once again.

Monday Future Radar
Monday Future Radar

Hit-or-miss storms will continue through much of the workweek. Rain chances appear to be the highest as we head into the weekend.

7 Day
7 Day

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.