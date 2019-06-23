Hot and humid with a few storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Grab your water bottle! Another hot and humid day is in store. Highs will soar to the middle 90s this afternoon with heat index values of 100°+. A few showers and storms will develop this afternoon, but many will stay dry. For the ~20% of you who do have a storm move overhead, know it could pack a punch with gusty winds and frequent lightning.
You have a better chance of seeing thunderstorms and drenching rain tomorrow as more moisture surges into our atmosphere. Still, these storms will be isolated to scattered in nature, and not everyone will receive rain. Those who stay dry will stay hot with temperatures in the mid 90s once again.
Hit-or-miss storms will continue through much of the workweek. Rain chances appear to be the highest as we head into the weekend.
