2 charged in death of 20-year-old Wilcox County man

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Wilcox County Sheriff’s office is investigating what the sheriff is calling “a bizarre murder” of a 20-year-old man.
According to Sheriff Ernest Evans, Friday afternoon deputies were call to Highway 162 near the nine-mile marker on what was believed to be a fatal motorcycle crash. When they arrived on the scene, they found John Fletcher of Pine Hill with a fatal gunshot wound.
Evans says two people have now been charged with his murder.
