Hot, humid...and more storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Different day, same forecast! Another classic Summer mix of heat, humidity and thunderstorms is ahead for Monday; afternoon temperatures will surge into the mid 90s, and with overwhelming humidity levels, it will feel even hotter.
To our west, a nasty line of storms continues to move across Mississippi. This line will gradually weaken as it moves into Alabama later today, and it could fall apart entirely before reaching us. But, it will likely put down some “outflow boundaries” - and these boundaries will likely kick off more showers and storms into the afternoon and early evening hours.
These storms could produce strong gusty wind - perhaps enough to cause some isolated pockets of damage to trees and power lines. We’ll watch carefully.
For the rest of the week, the forecast doesn’t change very much. We’ll still be hot, we’ll still be humid and we’ll still deal with a daily dose of scattered thunderstorms. Welcome to Summer in Alabama.
