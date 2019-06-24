Pike Road Schools now accepting pre-K applications

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s nationally-recognized First Class Pre-K Program is coming to Pike Road Schools for the 2019-2020 school year.
According to the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education, the First Class Pre-K Program, "provides effective, high quality early childhood experiences that prepare Alabama’s children for school success and lifelong learning.”
Registration for Pike Road’s pre-K program will start on June 24 and run through July 5.
The registration process begins online, and you will need to submit a birth certificate and proof of residence.
The 2019-2020 school year will be the fifth year of operation for Pike Road Schools.
