Police: Man shot during argument

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a shooting which took place Sunday.
According to Sgt. Lowe, officers were called to the 2100 block of East South Boulevard around 9:15 p.m. after a call that someone had been shot. When they arrived the found a man with non-life threatening injuries.
An initial investigation indicates the victim and another man were arguing. One of the men then pulled out a gun and shot the other.
No other information about the shooting has been released.
