Selma standout, Auburn signee Gunnar Henderson to sign with Baltimore Orioles

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Several weeks after the MLB Draft, Auburn signee shortstop Gunnar Henderson has decided to sign with the Baltimore Orioles.
The former Morgan Academy star first revealed the decision to WSFA and jumped on a flight Monday morning to be in Baltimore to sign with the organization. Henderson was the top pick in the second round by the Orioles.
“Just being able to talk to some players and being able to talk to my travel ball coach who is a travel ball coach, he can tell me what to expect. The Orioles are on the rebuild so it’ll be a great opportunity for me to build up and make it to the major leagues in the next three years hopefully,” said Henderson.
Per Jim Callis of MLB.com, Henderson will sign for $2.3 million. The pick value was $1,771,100.
The Orioles like Henderson at shortstop for now. This year's 'Mr. Baseball' hit .559 for Morgan Academy with 11 home runs, 75 RBIs and 32 stolen bases.
