Summer Safety: Tips to have fun and stay healthy

We all want our kids to have fun over the summer stay healthy at the same time. If your kids are headed to camp, it's a good idea to make a little "pre-camp" checklist. At the top of that list should be a doctor's visit, at the very least to make sure everyone is up to date on shots. Also, make sure the camp is prepared for common minor injuries. And make sure your camper knows how to avoid painful bites and stings.