Committee discusses process to find Selma’s next police, fire chiefs

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday, the Selma city council is expected to vote on an interim police chief at its regularly scheduled meeting.
“The most important thing is we find a qualified candidate for police chief and fire chief. It is no pressure at all," said City Council President Corey Bowie.
Monday, the council’s Public Safety Committee met to discuss the big undertaking of finding a police and fire chief. Back in April Selma’s fire chief resigned and earlier this month Selma police chief Spencer Collier announced he will retire on July 30. With an interim fire chief already named, the city council is picking up the pace to move forward. Bowie says after both jobs are posted, separate search committees will be formed.
“The search committee will be comprised of citizens, business owners, and former law enforcement and former fire employees," said Bowie. “It is a historical moment.”
Ward 1 councilman Carl Bowline says having a transparent process the community is engaged in is key.
“It is extremely imperative that we have everyone buy in as much as possible because if we don’t we run the risk of affecting moral not only with the fire and police departments but in the entire city," said Bowline. “If we all work together Selma is a very passionate place we can solve any problem brought before us if we unite that passion towards one focal.”
Bowie hopes to have those search committees ready to go in the next two weeks and interviews taking place in about a month.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.