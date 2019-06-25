Harris exited about ‘new chapter’ as Park Crossing HC

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Newly-named Park Crossing head football coach CJ Harris is settling into his new gig.
“Just a new chapter in my life right now, just something to get started with. Biggest thing is just trying to get everybody acclimated to the way we do things with the coaching staff and right now we’re just having a lot of fun and doing all the right things,” he said.
This past spring, Harris was named head coach of the Thunderbirds after previously coaching the quarterbacks at the school. It’s not his first gig as an HC though. He’s a former head coach at Sidney Lanier, so he knows how to lead a team. And his goal for his players is simple.
“The biggest thing is just want the kids to come out and compete. Coaches get into rhythm of calling plays, stopping plays and biggest thing is we just want the guys to come out and compete and have fun,” said Harris.
He wasn’t named head coach all that long ago and Harris is already getting a look at his Park Crossing Thunderbirds. The T’Birds are participating in a 7-on-7 camp hosted by Alabama State. This upcoming season Harris says his team has potential. And their future? Bright.
“It just all depends. Like I tell them, they have to continue working everyday and we’re going to go as far as they take us," said Harris. "The only thing we can do as coaches is call plays, the players gotta get out there and make plays and perform. The future is bright, the thing is we just gotta put it all together, from coaches to players, and we just gel all as one.”
The Thunderbird open their 2019 season against the Lee Generals this fall.
