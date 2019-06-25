Horace Spencer signs with professional Argentinean team

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Horace Spencer, senior forward on Auburn’s Final Four team, has signed a professional contract to continue his basketball career.
Spencer signed to play for Atenas, historically the most successful team in the top basketball league in Argentina.
The Philadelphia native played in all 40 games for Auburn last year on their way to the SEC tournament championship and first Final Four appearance in school history.
He averaged 4.2 points, 4 rebounds, 0.9 blocks and 0.9 steals in those 40 games and finished his career with 170 total blocks, third-highest in school history.
Spencer joins former Auburn teammates Bryce Brown, Jared Harper and Chuma Okeke in agreeing to professional deals.
Brown and Harper signed free agents deals with the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns respectively. Okeke was selected 16th overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2019 NBA draft, becoming the first Auburn player taken in the first round since 2000.
