Julien, Owen returning to Auburn next season

Julien bashed 10 homers and drove in 57 runs this past season after a freshman campaign in which he hit 17 home runs and broke Frank Thomas’ record for RBIs by an Auburn freshman with 69 of them. Julien hit a mammoth three-run homer in Auburn’s Super Regional showdown with North Carolina in Game 1 to give Auburn an 11-5 lead, a lead they would hold on to. Then in Omaha, in Auburn’s first game in the College World Series since 1997, the Canadian native took Mississippi State pitcher Ethan Small deep into the right field stands with one of the longest homers ever hit in TD Ameritrade Park. At that time it gave Auburn a 2-0 lead. Julien drove in another run in the fourth to extend Auburn’s lead to 3-0. Julien racked up two more hits in Auburn’s elimination game against Louisville and scored a run.