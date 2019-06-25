Montgomery Area Association of Realtors donates 200K to LEAD Academy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday, the Montgomery Area Association of Realtors (MAAR) announced a partnership with LEAD Academy and a donation of $200,000.
According to LEAD Academy, public charter schools do not receive any money from the state until after schools starts. Because of this, they have been fundraising to pay costs associated with starting a school.
“We are so thankful to the Board and all the members at the Montgomery Area Association of Realtors for this very generous gift," said Charlotte Meadows, chair of the LEAD Academy Board. "MAAR is an organization that is dedicated to helping improve our community and we are excited to join with them in this goal."
LEAD Academy officials says the donation from MAAR will go to help the effort to fund the school.
"We are so pleased to partner with LEAD Academy to help improve education in Montgomery," said Kim McElroy, President of the Montgomery Area Association of Realtors. "Our children are the future of this city and we owe them the very best that we can give. We are committed to helping improve public education so that every child has a chance for success."
LEAD Academy is the first public charter school in Montgomery. It is scheduled to open in August to 360 students, kindergarten through fifth grade.
