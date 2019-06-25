Montgomery public benches getting creative designs

Montgomery public benches getting creative designs
One of the bench designs that will be featured in Montgomery County District 5. Design by Kelly Parvin. (Source: Montgomery County Commission)
By Katie Windham | June 25, 2019 at 4:46 PM CDT - Updated June 25 at 4:46 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Twelve public benches around the city of Montgomery will be getting makeovers inspired by beloved children’s and young adult books starting in August

The bench design featuring the "Rainbow Fish" that will be in Montgomery City District 4.
The bench design featuring the "Rainbow Fish" that will be in Montgomery City District 4. (Source: Montgomery County Commission)

River Region artists were selected by a panel to paint the benches that will be installed at libraries, schools and community centers within nine Montgomery City Council districts and three Montgomery County Commission districts.

The city said these benches will enhance the quality of the locations where they are placed.

The bench design featuring "A Bear Called Paddington" that will be on display in Montgomery City District 3.
The bench design featuring "A Bear Called Paddington" that will be on display in Montgomery City District 3. (Source: Montgomery County Comission)

Artists, book selections and district location:

  • Dianne Waites, “Winnie-the-Pooh” by A.A. Milne in City Council District 1
  • Leigh Ann Clark, “The Cat in the Hat” by Dr. Seuss in County Commission District 3
  • Julie Lowry, “A Bear Called Paddington” by Michael Bond in City Council District 3
  • Saquia Evans, “The Rainbow Fish” by Marcus Pfister in City Council District 4
  • DeShaun Smith, “What’s the Hurry Fox?” by Zora Neale Hurston in County Commission District 4
  • Kelly Parvin, “The Giving Tree” by Shel Silverstein in County Commission District 5
  • Oscar Wheat, “Curious George” by H.A. Rey in City Council District 5
  • Sujoung Pack, Joonwoo Lee and Silvia Deng, “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss in County Commission District 5
  • India Wilson, “Yasmin in Charge” by Saadia Faruqi in City Council District 6
  • Sunny Paulk, "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis in City Council District 7
  • Michael Louis Arrington, “The Last Unicorn” by Peter S. Beagle in City Council District 8
  • Zoe Barker, “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!” by Mo Willems in City Council District 9

Each artist will receive a $1,000 commission.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.