2 Montgomery YMCA branches set to merge, be renamed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The YMCA of Greater Montgomery is making some changes. Soon, two of its branches will merge and be renamed.
The Westminster and Southeast locations will come together and be re-named “Midtown YMCA.” When asked what went into this decision, YMCA of Greater Montgomery President and CEO Gary Cobbs said it was quite simple.
“These two YMCAs are so close in proximity, so it makes sense to unite the two YMCAs from a sustainability standopoint for our YMCAs as well,” said Cobbs. “We think we can be able to serve the community in a better fashion and deliver our mission to the community.”
Not only will there be a new name, but new renovations are coming as well. Cobbs said the newly-merged location will have an indoor track put in, get new cardio equipment, new weightlifting equipment, as well as see renovations to the locker rooms, wellness center, spin center and will have a new studio for a gravity class.
The merger will be complete by Aug. 19.
