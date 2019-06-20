Search for missing python continues in Tuscaloosa, second python recovered during investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The missing 15-foot python in Tuscaloosa has not been found yet.
Tuscaloosa police have identified a person of interest, and as a result of the investigation, a second python was recovered at a residence.
Many people living in the neighborhood where the animal was last seen are concerned.
Thursday, we learned when the search could end if it isn't found soon.
The search started Tuesday evening, after several people reportedly saw the snake in the Winsdsor Drive neighborhood in the Alberta community. Since then, Tuscaloosa Animal Control, police and even the Tuscaloosa County Extension Agent have been searching for it.
City Councilman Kip Tyner said he’s grown concerned by fake social media posts claiming that the 15-foot python had been caught when it really hasn’t.
But the search will continue for a little while longer.
“The city is going to work through the weekend, making a commitment through animal control to make this the number one priority,” Tyner told WBRC.
Anyone who sees the snake is asked to call Tuscaloosa Animal Control or 3-1-1.
Authorities say having an exact address of where it’s seen could make a difference in capturing it.
