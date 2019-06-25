Selma man charged with killing his brother

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma man has been charged with killing his brother, according to court documents.
Edward Sanders, 50, is charged with murder.
The charges are related to an incident Saturday in the 2300 block of Old Montgomery Highway.
Sanders’ sister, who was present at the hearing, asked the court for a lower bond. She said Sanders’ and the victim had been arguing all day, had weapons and were likely intoxicated when the victim died.
The arrest report indicates Sanders’ was drunk at the time he was taken into custody.
District Judge Robert E Armstrong III set Sanders’ bond at $100,000.
Details about the incident are limited. We have reached out to the Dallas County officials for more information.
