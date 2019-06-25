Storms fire in spots later today...

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The more things change, the more they stay the same. Alabama’s weather won’t change very much Expect a classic Summer casserole today, tomorrow and Thursday. You know the recipe, don’t you?
Ingredients
1 cup clouds
8 cups blistering sunshine
10 cups overwhelming humidity
10 cups heat
1 cup scattered thunderstorms
5 cups cool, comfortable air
Directions
First, take the 5 cups of cool, comfortable air. Put them in an airtight container and set them aside. You won’t use these until October. Then, in a large bowl, blend the rest of the ingredients together until you reach the consistency of pea soup. Boil the combination in a stock pot. Let it cool to an uncomfortably hot temperature that will stop just short of burning your skin, then pour it over your head.
Repeat the process until mid-late September.
That recipe is precisely what we expect today. Afternoon temperatures will surge into the low/mid 90s, with heat indices running up close to 100 degrees. A few afternoon showers and storms will fire up in spots; where it rains, it could pour, with lightning, thunder and gusty wind. A few miles away, it won’t rain a bit. We’ll call these “dumb luck storms” - because whether or not you get one is random, sort of just “dumb luck.”
The coverage of rain will dip slightly Wednesday and Thursday, as an upper ridge extends into the state. But, that won’t last long. Moisture levels increase Friday and Saturday, so those two days will see a slight increase in rain coverage. There’s no need to cancel any outdoor plans, though; it won’t rain all day, and some of us will miss out on the rain entirely. Others get the downpours. Dumb luck, indeed.
The one consistent part of the forecast - it will stay hot and muggy. Highs each day will reach the low/mid 90s through the middle of next week (and probably beyond).
