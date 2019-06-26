Alabama role model warns about online impersonators

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Who would pose as the Huntsville man known around the world for helping veterans and the elderly?
That’s the position Rodney Smith Jr finds himself in- again. Scammers are using his name on different apps to get money.
Smith, 29, woke up on Thursday morning to a message alerting him that someone was posing as him online. They're soliciting support and donations for his foundation, Raising Men Lawn Care Service, which provides free lawn care to the elderly, disabled, single moms, veterans.
"It's not the first time, but it's getting ridiculous after a while. People keep using your photos and trying to get money from others. It's getting kind of crazy," Smith said.
His name and photo are being used on apps called Words With Friends and Hangout. He warned his thousands of followers in a tweet, in an effort to keep their hard earned money from falling into the wrong hands.
"They're posing as me trying to use the work that we're doing in the community to get money for whatever reason. People that know the foundation and know me, know that I'm not on those apps and they have reported them," he explained.
Smith is well-known for his charitable work. He just got back from his fifth tour of the United States, cutting grass in all 50 states for free for veterans.
Many major news outlets have done stories on him and now, con artists are trying to capitalize on that.
“It’s sad that someone is out there doing that. Hopefully, when they get reported, they can figure out who these people are. It’s not just happening to me. They are other people getting fake pages made of them all the time, getting catfished,” Smith stated.
The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama says this is a consistent problem that’s rampant on social media.
“They’re taking advantage of his celebrity and the good work he’s done. They want to get consumers to give to a good cause, but you want to make sure where your money is going,” President/CEO Elizabeth Garcia said.
If you’re interested in donating to a charitable organization, she suggests going through their legitimate website. Avoid links on pop ups.
You should also call the organization to verify that they are soliciting funds.
Smith stresses that he has Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. On Twitter, his handle is @iamrodneysmith.
On Facebook, it's Rodney Smith Jr. He has a personal page and a fan page. On Instagram, it's also Rodney Smith Jr.
"That's it. That's all my social media. Anything else would be fake," he added.
He hopes the fraudulent posts get taken down on the other apps.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.