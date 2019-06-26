Alex City loses second major community player in less than two months

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Soaring tributes to a man who meant so much to so many.
“Don and I had a tremendous friendship,” said retired Coosa County Probate Judge Terry Mitchell.
“His talents and his skills were wide," said former Alex City Mayor Barbara Young.
Don McClellan died Tuesday night from a heart attack he suffered over the weekend. A bow adorns the Lake Martin Area Economic Alliance sign and his office door remains closed.
“Don never wavered when it came to recruitment," said Tallapoosa County Tourism Director Sandra Fuller.
Fuller spent 13 years as McClellan’s right hand person at the economic alliance office.
McClellan lost his bid for another term for mayor in the early 2000s to Barbara Young by 56 votes. Young remembers a man gracious in defeat, humble in victory.
“And he hugged my neck and, ‘I love you Barbara Young and all is good,’" said Young.
It was around this time the Russell Textile industry began shedding jobs - and we mean a lot of jobs.
“There was a huge loss in one year. I want to say at one point 4,000 jobs,” said Fuller.
Those who knew Don McClellan shudder at the thought of what Tallapoosa County would be like today economically had he not stepped in with a cool demeanor when Russell started to fade away.
“Absolutely," said Young.
It was that steely focus and that determination to turn things around that made McClellan a good fit as the economic leader for Tallapoosa and Coosa Counties. In fact, on his watch 16 companies announced plans to locate in the two counties, 20 expansions and more than 3,400 new jobs, all during his tenure spreading over 16 years.
“Creating that many jobs for people in our area is a substantial legacy," said Tallapoosa County Commission Chairman T.C. Coley.
Don McClellan had just celebrated a birthday this month. He was 74.
To put McClellan’s work in perspective, the 3,400 jobs were close to half of the total number of jobs lost when Russell closed. In addition to being a former mayor, McClellan was also an Alex City police officer.
Friends say Don McClellan never fully recovered from losing his daughter in a traffic accident years ago, but they are convinced beyond all doubt the two are reunited in Heaven.
“He lost his daughter and that was a sad, sad thing for him,” said Young.
In early May Alex City Mayor Jim Nabors died while in office.
